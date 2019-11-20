With his third speech in little over a week, Josh Frydenberg is making a concerted effort to shake off his "invisible man" tag; now he just needs some substance to go with it. But when the government's economic policy is "don't just do something, stand there", substance can be hard to find.
Frydenberg's first speech was about Bretton Woods and the marvels of
unaccountable internationalist bureaucracies multilateralism. His second was about how the housing market and state government productivity reforms would boost the economy. For the third, Frydenberg went back to that faithful stand-by of treasurers all the way back to Peter Costello -- an ageing population.
