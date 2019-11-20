The mantra of successive Treasurers on our ageing workforce has been population, participation and productivity. But what if we were too successful in addressing them?

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP /Bianca De Marchi)

With his third speech in little over a week, Josh Frydenberg is making a concerted effort to shake off his "invisible man" tag; now he just needs some substance to go with it. But when the government's economic policy is "don't just do something, stand there", substance can be hard to find.