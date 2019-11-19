The ABC special drew a crowd last night, though it's questionable if the conversation will have impact.

(Image: ABC iView)

Australia talked last night on the ABC -- and it was a long conversation. Australia Talks averaged a solid 804,000 national viewers from 8.30pm (551,000 metro and 253,000 in the regions), followed by an hour or so of Q&A discussing what we had heard about the views of 50,000 people quizzed across the country. It was both ho-hum and intriguing, and well worth the time and effort. It couldn’t, however, top the first hour of Have You Been Paying Attention on Ten -- 1.09 million.

I thought one of the best programs of the year was last night’s episode of Australian Story -- watch it for one woman’s enormous courage. 902,000 watched last night, and it deserved many, many more. (Go and track it down online.) Seven’s 6pm news led the night in the regions with 525,000, then Seven News/TT with 511,000, followed by Home and Away with 349,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 330,000 and ACA with 320,000.