At the weekend, troops from China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) appeared on the streets of Hong Kong for the first time since the beginning of the city’s anti-government protests, which have been marked by increasingly violent police treatment of protesters, students and -- alarmingly -- journalists.
Chinese army presence suggests a grim resolution for Hong Kong
The People's Liberation Army are yet to move on Hong Kong, but their appearance in the city presents an alarming outcome for protesters and journalists currently targeted by authorities.
