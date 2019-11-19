It was impressive timing: no sooner had the Chinese government banned Liberal MP Andrew Hastie and Victorian Liberal senator James Paterson from visiting China as part of a study tour and demanded they "repent and redress their mistakes" and "unwarranted attacks" on China's human rights record, than we learnt in forensic detail that responsibility for Beijing's horrific oppression of Muslims in Xinjiang goes to the very top.
China Matters, especially for big business
Sections of Australian business would like there to be less criticism of China and more "nuance" and "soundness" in debate. But their latest attempt to tamp down criticism blew up, thanks to Beijing.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.