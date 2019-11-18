Good morning, early birds. A leaked document has exposed President Xi Jinping’s brutal crackdown on and detention of China’s Muslim minorities, and in NSW and Qld, fire danger will continue for weeks to come. It’s the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

INDOCTRINATION CAMPS

Internal Chinese government documents leaked to The New York Times have revealed the scale of China’s mass detention of Muslims, with President Xi Jinping declaring “no mercy” for ethnic minorities.

The leaked 400-page document exposes the thinking behind the crackdown, including Xi’s call for the use of “organs of dictatorship” and “a period of painful, interventionary treatment”. Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has labelled the revelations “disturbing” and Australia has suspended a human rights partnership program ($) with China. Meanwhile, former ASIO boss Dennis Richardson is calling for “new balance” and calm in the China debate ($), The Australian reports.

FIRES FOR WEEKS

Fire weather is likely to continue “for weeks to come” in NSW, while Queensland firefighters face dire warnings and an uphill battle.

Fire crews are currently battling more than 50 bushfires across NSW, with searing heat and gusty winds expected to prompt severe fire danger across the state this week, Nine reports. Acting Queensland fire commissioner Mike Wassing says it will take a heavy dose of rainfall to get the state’s 70-odd fires under control, the ABC reports, with air quality in certain parts of the state now worse than in Mumbai. The Coalition is again split over bushfire policy, as NSW Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall clashes with Minister for Environment Matt Kean over whether to allow grazing in national parks. The tally of homes lost to the NSW fires is approaching 500.

VIOLENCE ESCALATES

Hong Kong police are threatening to respond with live bullets, after an officer was shot with an arrow in a day of heightened violence, the ABC reports.

A nearly 24-hour standoff on the fringes of Polytechnic University saw petrol bombs thrown and bridges set on fire, with police using tear gas and water cannons. An officer was admitted to hospital after being shot in the leg by an arrow, with police issuing a statement threatening to use force and bullets if “rioters” continued using lethal weapons. Lawmakers scrambled to stop riot police from charging inside the campus, as journalists and first-aid volunteers fled the scene, with Hong Kong schools closed for Monday, The New York Times reports.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Look how rapid, these bushfires, these droughts, all these things have come, in a short period of time. You think it’s a coincidence or not? God is speaking to you guys, Australia. Israel Folau

The former Wallabies player linked the bushfire crisis to same-sex marriage and abortion.

THE COMMENTARIAT

MPs banned from China? They should wear it as a badge of honour – Nathan Attrill (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Previously, political leaders claimed to speak privately with their Chinese counterparts on these so-called sensitive issues. The results of these closed-door chats speak for themselves: many of these issues are worsening or going unresolved. While the Australia-China relationship might be complicated, the right and duty of our elected representatives, indeed all Australians, to speak up for their values and support for human rights in China should not be complicated. Authorities in Beijing are making ‘banned from China’ a badge of honour, ones that Hastie and Paterson should wear proudly.”

We benefit as awakened China moves the world ($) – Josh Frydenberg (The Australian): “There are unresolved tensions but they need not derail the broader relationship. China and her growing role in the world is not going away. As the Prime Minister has said, Australia does not need to choose between the US and China. The US is our critical long-term ally with whom we have forged a friendship based on shared values and history. China is an important partner as well but we both acknowledge there are important differences. We are best served by being clear and consistent in the policy positions we take in accordance with our values and national interest. This may see us disagree at times with China on human rights, foreign investment and other matters but by being clear and consistent our differences need not undermine this important relationship.”

The killing of Kumanjayi Walker – Marly Wells Naparngardi, Harry Jakamarra Nelson, Valerie Napaljarri Martin and Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves (The Saturday Paper): “I work in a school. We encourage all of our children to be strong, and to be smart, and to be proud of who they are and where they come from. But are we just raising them to be disappointed, and betrayed? I don’t want to live in a world where we have to ask if our nieces and nephews will be next. Our brothers and sisters? What has happened in Yuendumu is an outrage, an injustice, and an event that we must not allow to be swept under the rug.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Sydney

A case against Uber Eats will open at the Fair Work Commission, following the sacking of a food delivery driver who was 10 minutes late with an order.

NSW Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean will launch the WOW (War on Waste) Food! campaign to encourage surplus food donations.

The NSW Sports Awards will be held at The Star.

Melbourne

The Lawyer X royal commission will continue with Detective Sergeant Paul Rowe giving evidence.

IBAC will hold hearings into alleged corrupt planning and property development decisions at Casey City Council.

A coronial inquest will begin into 2017’s deadly Bourke St rampage, with up to 70 witnesses expected to give evidence.

Adelaide

The joint standing committee on migration will hold an inquiry into migration in regional Australia.

London