When Donald Trump Jr launched his book Triggered at UCLA last week, he probably expected some hecklers.
At an event for a volume subtitled "How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us", you’d hope for sufficient shouty liberals to justify your "So Much for the Tolerant Left" gags. But you wouldn’t necessarily want the crowd packed with preppy right-wingers ridiculing you so systematically as to shut down your entire event. But that's exactly what happened.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.