Disgraced alt-right golden boy Milo Yiannopoulos has rebranded as the new leader of young Christian conservatives known as 'Groypers'.

Interminable right-wing 'influencer' Milo Yiannopoulos.

When Donald Trump Jr launched his book Triggered at UCLA last week, he probably expected some hecklers.

At an event for a volume subtitled "How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us", you’d hope for sufficient shouty liberals to justify your "So Much for the Tolerant Left" gags. But you wouldn’t necessarily want the crowd packed with preppy right-wingers ridiculing you so systematically as to shut down your entire event. But that's exactly what happened.