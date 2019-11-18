Facebook has made some pretty conflicting statements around combating fake news. It has said it's “working to fight the spread of false news”; a grave responsibility "[it takes] seriously". But at the same time, the social media giant's managers don't want to be “arbiters of truth". Removing fake news during the Australian election, they claimed, "not our role".
Is Facebook really committed to combating fake news?
Facebook says it's taking the war on fake news seriously... but that it shouldn't be expected to.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.