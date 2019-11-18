Elsewhere, the ABC's Total Control ended with solid numbers and the promise of more to come.

The smoldering ashes of the 2019 ratings battle flared last night -- Hamish and Andy’s Perfect Holiday getting 1.216 million nationally and doing the job for Nine. There are not too many sleeps to go before summer strikes, with the first cricket test on Seven and Foxtel this Thursday. Seven's other fading light for 2019 -- Zumbo’s Just Deserts -- only managed 700,000 national viewers. The ABC’s Total Control ended its season with 811,000 and the promise of better to come in 2020. It is the sort of drama that Australians are now used to watching on the likes of Netflix or Stan and rarely on the Australian commercial networks.

In the mornings Insiders with 499,000 again did well -- including a brief raising of eyebrows and voices from the couch. 499,000 made it the 10th most watched program yesterday. In the regions it was Seven News with 476,000, the 7pm ABC News with 338,000, Hamish and Andy with 335,000, Nine News with 278,000 and Total Control with 275,000.