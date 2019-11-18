On Friday night Peta Credlin, Sky News presenter and former chief of staff to Tony Abbott, made the following statement on her program, which was then reproduced by The Daily Telegraph as part of a comment piece by Janet Albrechtsen:
A mob called Ownership Matters -- a proxy firm -- is trying to replace Katie Page with professional corporate agitator Stephen Mayne on the Harvey Norman board at the company AGM later this month. These proxy firms are a nasty new pest wreaking havoc on business. They invite small shareholders to assign to them their proxies, and then try to turn public company AGMs into town hall debates about climate change, gender equality, or bringing boat people to Australia.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.