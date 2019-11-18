The education tours arranged by Australian interest group China Matters were bound to end in tears. All it was ever going to take to scuttle the efforts of the organisers to improve bilateral understanding through parliamentary visits was for Australian politicians to speak their minds and shine a light on issues that Beijing prefers to keep in the shade. Not hard to see that coming.
‘Repent and redress’: Chinese re-education comes to Australia
A Chinese government statement on Andrew Hastie and James Paterson echoed the language of its re-education programs in Xinjiang. And it's not a coincidence.
