As calls for economic stimulus grow louder, so too do Josh Frydenberg's cries for surplus, and up north, Kumanjayi Walker's family is demanding justice.

UNDER PRESSURE

A national jobs slump is likely to amplify economic stimulus calls ($), putting pressure on the government and strengthening calls for the ­Reserve Bank to cut rates again, The Australian reports.

Total employment fell by 19,000 in October, the biggest one-month employment fall in more than three years, with 726,000 people now looking for work, the largest number since March 2017. Opposition Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers said the figures proved that “the Australian economy needs responsible, proportionate and measured stimulus”. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sky News the government was “always looking” at ways to cut taxes, but remains committed to a budget surplus.

THE CALM OR THE STORM?

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt is calling for calm over the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker, while the devastated couple who raised him are calling for justice.

Wyatt flew to Alice Springs to meet with elders on Thursday amid protests across the country, saying “now is not the time for blame … it is a time for compassion”. Eddie and Lottie Robertson, who took Walker in when he was young, told 7.30 they wanted “judgement or justice” to “cleanse our heart”. Constable Zachary Rolfe, who has been charged with murder over the shooting, flew home to Canberra ($) yesterday, avoiding questions from the media. The NT Police Association says he will plead not guilty and “vigorously contest” the charge.

BOOCHANI IS FREE

Manus Island refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani has landed in New Zealand, telling The Guardian he will never return to Papua New Guinea or Australia’s immigration regime.

Boochani received a visitor’s visa to travel to New Zealand to speak at a literary event, and is not ruling out claiming asylum there, the ABC reports. He recently obtained a visa for resettlement in the US, and is investigating whether he can fly there directly from New Zealand, although it is uncertain how long the process will take. The Kurdish Iranian journalist has written extensively for The Guardian, documenting life in Australia’s offshore detention system, after being held for six years on Manus Island and at Port Moresby.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I asked if I could use that word in my maiden speech, and you said I couldn’t. Gerard Rennick

The Liberal senator complains that Senate president Scott Ryan let Labor senator Deborah O’Neill use the word “piss“ in a speech (as in, Nationals deputy Bridget McKenzie “couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery”) and not him.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Union-busting Prime Minister takes the stage – David Crowe (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Morrison remains a work in progress as a Prime Minister. What is his agenda? What can his government achieve? Breezy statements at a press conference offer no reliable guide when the measure of a government is its actions, not its words. That is why the vote on industrial relations in the next fortnight could be such a test. Those who say the government has no agenda may soon discover there is one and that they do not like it. When that happens, they will want the heavy machinery of the Senate to move even more slowly.”

At the heart of the voice is just our desire for honesty ($) – Rachel Perkins (The Australian): “The past has made us. We are its inheritors, for better or worse, and this is now our time. How we move forward from this moment will set the course of relationships between indigenous people and their fellow Australians. I was brought up surrounded by politics, trailing after my father from meeting to meeting. I saw the hard work required to achieve understanding and consensus and I also witnessed the extraordinary change it can bring. The Uluru statement and the Cook anniversary provide a moment in time, a catalyst to see each other better, to strive for a more holistic national identity.”

While Australia burns, the world watches our credibility go up in smoke – Damien Cave (The New York Times): “When a mass shooting shattered Australia in 1996, the country banned automatic weapons. In its first years of independence, it enacted a living-wage law. Stable retirement savings, national health care, affordable university education – Australia solved all these issues decades ago. But climate change is Australia’s labyrinth without an exit, where its pragmatism disappears. The bushfires that continued raging on Wednesday along the country’s eastern coast have revealed that the politics of climate in Australia resist even the severe pressure that comes from natural disaster.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

