Award-winning journalist Behrouz Boochani has been given a reprieve, albeit perhaps briefly, in New Zealand. It's a move that will strain trans-Tasman relations.

Refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani (Image: Amnesty International)

Journalist and Kurdish-Iranian refugee Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand last night and has said this morning that he will not seek asylum there for now but will look at it as a possibility “later”. Last night, the news emerged that Boochani had safely left Papua New Guinea for NZ after being forcibly held for over six years by Australia’s offshore processing regime.