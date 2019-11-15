Journalist and Kurdish-Iranian refugee Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand last night and has said this morning that he will not seek asylum there for now but will look at it as a possibility “later”. Last night, the news emerged that Boochani had safely left Papua New Guinea for NZ after being forcibly held for over six years by Australia’s offshore processing regime.
New Zealand defies Australia, saves journalist from offshore detention
Award-winning journalist Behrouz Boochani has been given a reprieve, albeit perhaps briefly, in New Zealand. It's a move that will strain trans-Tasman relations.
