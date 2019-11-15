Stephen Mayne, activist shareholder and founder of this esteemed publication, found himself in The Australian’s crosshairs this morning, after a super fund adviser recommended his appointment to the Harvey Norman board.
In a report, Ownership Matters encouraged its investor clients to vote against Katie Page, Harvey Norman’s chief executive and wife of co-founder Gerry Harvey, at the company's upcoming AGM.
