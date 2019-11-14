Good morning, early birds. NT Police is under investigation over the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Warlpiri man, and the government will halve the concessional tax rate for major infrastructure projects. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

JUSTICE FOR WALKER

A Northern Territory police officer has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker, which has been declared a death in custody.

Zachary Rolfe, a 28-year-old constable, has been released on bail with suspended pay and is due to reappear in court on December 19. Witnesses to Saturday night’s shooting told Nine they saw a wounded Walker being dragged by his legs and thrown into the back of a police van, while another said an officer holding a gun warned people they would be shot if they approached. NT Police commissioner Jamie Chalker has announced a professional standards investigation into the incident, with questions being raised over how police and health officials dealt with the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

TAX BREAKS

The government will offer tax breaks ($) for major infrastructure projects, in an attempt to attract foreign capital and stimulate the economy, The Australian reports.

A new Treasury paper will set a 15% concessional tax rate for energy, transport, water and communications projects worth more than $500 million, to be approved by the treasurer, as opposed to the 30% rate that would otherwise apply. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg writes that the tax rate will apply to projects “in the national interest” ($) which “significantly enhance the long-term productive capacity of the economy”.

FIRE UPDATE

Dozens of fires are still burning in NSW, with the RFS commissioner warning fire fronts remain “very aggressive” in spite of a southerly change.

More than 300 homes have been destroyed across NSW, while twin bushfires near the WA port city of Geraldton are threatening lives and properties, having destroyed two homes so far. The NSW government is split over hazard reduction, with Minister for Environment Matt Kean and Nationals leader John Barilaro clashing over whether enough was done. Meanwhile, researchers are scrambling to adjust to rising extremes, suggesting management approaches may no longer be “fit for purpose”. Hot and windy conditions are expected to return on Friday.

For those attending AdaptNSW today, Public Affairs has issued advice not to discuss the link between climate change and bushfires. NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment

Bureaucrats attending the conference were directed by email not to discuss the link between climate change and bushfires.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Climate change makes bushfires worse. Denying the truth doesn’t change the facts – Richard Denniss (The Guardian): “Climate change makes bushfires worse. Even if we catch an arsonist who lights a fire, the fact is the fires they light will burn further and faster than they would have if the world had burned less coal, and the temperature was lower than we have made it. With the same amount of effort into managing fuel loads and cutting firebreaks, a fire lit by an arsonist will spread further today than it would have in past decades. The embers from hotter fires, moving across drier ground, can spark new fires further away from the firefront than they once did. And as climate change ramps up the intensity of bushfires in Australia, we will need to put in a lot more resources simply to hold the amount of fire damage constant over time. Experienced firefighters have tried to tell the prime minister, but he literally will not listen.”

Ignore the howls of anguish, the ABC has made the right call – Alan Attwood (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Sydney’s Games were my last. Since then they’ve become more bloated, more costly, more of a burden on a host city. (A shout-out here to all the poor people in Rio.) The ABC has made the right call. But, some say, its radio coverage goes way back to Helsinki in 1952. When Australia didn’t have TV. Or the internet. Or Bruce McAvaney. He’ll be in Tokyo. It will be special. Not long ago, ABC radio covered Australian Open tennis matches. No longer. We move on. At Games time next year, ABC radio will endure. With Anything But Climbing.”

Albanese moves slowly, steadily to change ($) – Niki Savva (The Australian): “If there is one salutary, if perverse, lesson that comes through clearly from Labor’s review of why it lost when it should have romped in, it is this: often the greatest perceived strength, in this case unity, became its greatest weakness. Unity is prized, but it can be overrated, especially if it is weaponised to stifle legitimate debate. There is a difference between sabotage of a leader and constructive internal discussions that spill out into the public arena, that test the leader’s ideas or policies, which have the potential to lead them over a cliff. While Bill Shorten consulted allies during his long tenure, there was no serious questioning of the direction he set, publicly or privately, so they were all responsible for the disastrous policies and the narrative, such as it was.”

