Double Standards “Take it down a few notches,” Scott Morrison told politicians on Tuesday night as the country was burning. “There have been a lot of provocative comments made over the last few days from all sides of the debate and I find it very unhelpful.”
Provocative comments go both ways, prime minister
Scott Morrison thinks politicians should stop making 'provocative comments'. Yet he doesn't seem to have any problem making them himself.
