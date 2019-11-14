With a biting budget and disappearing audience, it's not surprising that the ABC chose to discard radio broadcasting the Olympics.

The ABC’s decision not to bid for the non-commercial broadcast rights for the 2020 summer Olympics shows two significant trends that are shaping Australian media.

Most of the attention has been around what it tells us about the continued creaking of the ABC floorboards under the heavy tread of financial pressure, warning of the risk of collapse. But it’s also a signal of the likely future of free-to-air sports, radio and television.