Australia's biggest "commies" aren't raving greenies, but rather the freedom-loving right, like the bright boys and girls at the IPA.

Noted freedom lover and IPA fan Tony Abbott. (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The 30th anniversary of the removal of the German anti-fascist protection barrier -- that's the Berlin Wall to you -- has been the occasion for a few articles about the dangers of communism, a movement defunct for decades, at a time when it is capitalism and nationalism that threaten the possibility of life on Earth.