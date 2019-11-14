The Bachelorette's penultimate episode gets a win on an otherwise slow night.

Only one program of any interest last night (at least for one or two demos) and that was the penultimate episode of The Bachelorette. Certainly 1.09 million national viewers loved what they saw and will no doubt tune in tonight to see all the faux drama tonight. The Bachelorette was the most watched non-news program last night. Love Island had 301,000 and ends tonight as well. I know which one will grab the brass ratings ring.

Today’s revival continued -- 309,000 national and 207,000 metro -- but so did Sunrise’s bounce -- much higher with 522,000 national and 311,000 metro. Seven’s 6pm news audience held up -- over 100,000 more than a week ago -- while there was not much change for Nine News or ABC News. In regional Australia, Seven’s 6pm news was tops with 555,000, then Seven News/TT with 527,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 358,000, Home and Away with 343,000 and Motorbike Cops on Seven with 331,000.