Australia’s struggling legacy broadcast media sector faces a $200 million-plus loss in ad revenues in 2019-20 if first quarter weakness continues. And the loss of revenues is not confined to TV -- radio is hit too, raising the question of whether Nine Entertainment stuffed up by buying out Macquarie Media at too high a price.
Storm clouds ahead for legacy media as ad revenues tumble
Recent results from Australia's major legacy media companies show that the future won't be pretty unless ad revenues can be turned around.
