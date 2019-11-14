Recent results from Australia's major legacy media companies show that the future won't be pretty unless ad revenues can be turned around.

Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes. (Image: AAP/MICK TSIKAS)

Australia’s struggling legacy broadcast media sector faces a $200 million-plus loss in ad revenues in 2019-20 if first quarter weakness continues. And the loss of revenues is not confined to TV -- radio is hit too, raising the question of whether Nine Entertainment stuffed up by buying out Macquarie Media at too high a price.