This week in Side View: the Berlin wall falls again, smoking ≠ freedom, class warfare is better than generational warfare, and do you need another reason to boycott Uber?

WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE BERLIN

Thirty years on from the fall of the Berlin Wall, Alexander Wells writes from Berlin. What lessons does Germany’s experience of the legacy of genocide and Nazism hold for the American south’s struggle to accept its role in slavery and Jim Crow? After World War I the US government offered to pay for widows and bereaved relatives to visit soldiers’ graves in Europe — but insisted on segregating the trip.

Elsewhere, Germany announces a long-term plan to significantly increase defence spending. What was behind Emmanuel Macron lamenting the “brain death” of NATO? Bloomberg explains. Chris Patten argues that things will only start improving when democracies relearn the post-war lesson that international cooperation is the only thing that really solves problems.