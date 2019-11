Importantly, this outcome doesn’t tell us much about the prospects of Pell’s actual appeal. The High Court is unpredictable in its decisions.

(Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

The George Pell story continues. This morning the High Court announced that it will hear Pell’s appeal from his conviction. That will happen some time in the first half of next year, most likely. It may or may not be the final chapter, depending on the result.