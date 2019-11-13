Crikey readers go in on the National Party's disappointing response to the bush fire crisis, and question the party's future amid growing concern for climate change.

David Thompson writes: They do not exist to benefit “agricultural communities”; they exist to benefit “agribusiness”. Some of the farmers I spoke to on the weekend were among those who “protested” the Nats devotion to agribusiness recently, including by launching an effigy of Littleproud off a bridge into the Murray. Littleproud is emblematic of why the Nats are so “on the nose in the bush”. He’s a former NAB and Suncorp “agribusiness banker”, who owns an equipment rental franchise with his wife.