Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is an ongoing source of frustration. Intelligent, hard-working, with much more to offer than the mugging and smirking of his non-leader Scott Morrison, Frydenberg is also nearly invisible as treasurer at a time when the economy needs leadership.
Roosevelt in the streets, Trump in the sheets? Frydenberg lauds multilateralism
While Scott Morrison attacks "unaccountable internationalist bureaucracies", Josh Frydenberg lauds international institutions. Is Australia multilateralist or not?
