While Scott Morrison attacks "unaccountable internationalist bureaucracies", Josh Frydenberg lauds international institutions. Is Australia multilateralist or not?

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is an ongoing source of frustration. Intelligent, hard-working, with much more to offer than the mugging and smirking of his non-leader Scott Morrison, Frydenberg is also nearly invisible as treasurer at a time when the economy needs leadership.