The Eros Association's annual adult industry night is a reminder that there's a passionate resistance to Australia's moralising over adult content.

Performers at Sexpo 2014 (Image: AAP/Jane Dempster)

It's the worst possible night for this sort of event. As Crikey approaches Centrefolds Lounge, where adult industry body Eros Association is holding its pre-Sexpo industry night, the streets are still clogged with office workers and slick with icy, spitting rain.