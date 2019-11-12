There have been three deaths so far from the first fires of the 2019-20 bushfire season. There will be many more to come. Will the political future of the National Party be among them?
The National Party v rural Australia
The Nats have made themselves the enemy of rural Australia's survival. If the party becomes a casualty of climate change, it will be the only one deserved.
