Gable Tostee leave court in 2016 after being found not guilty of killing Warriena Wright (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

The Gable Tostee murder trial was sensational. In August 2014, Tostee met Warriena Wright on Tinder. They spent an admittedly wild night in a high rise apartment on the Gold Coast. It ended with Wright’s death, after she fell off the 14th floor balcony while trying to climb down to the level below.