The Gable Tostee murder trial was sensational. In August 2014, Tostee met Warriena Wright on Tinder. They spent an admittedly wild night in a high rise apartment on the Gold Coast. It ended with Wright’s death, after she fell off the 14th floor balcony while trying to climb down to the level below.
What right does Gable Tostee have to protect his reputation?
Gable Tostee's threat to sue an online feminist group for defamation highlights the conflict between the principle of free speech and a person's right to protect their reputation.