The seemingly bland news that Chinese property developer Poly Global has its eye on a major Sydney property with a $260 million price tag was published like a standard press release in The Australian's commercial property section this week.
Does the People’s Liberation Army have eyes on Sydney property?
The massive, opaque China Poly Group — known for links to the Chinese army — is eyeing off an enormous property splurge in Sydney.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.