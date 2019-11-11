A failure of political leadership and of political reporting threatens to wreck Australia.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

In Australian politics, we’ve ended up with our own unique version of Mark Twain’s famous trilogy of falsehoods: lies, damned lies, and political posters masquerading as neutral advice from the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

At one end, there’s something endearingly quaint when the frontline of the battle for truth runs through the printed material at polling booths. At the other, we’re in deep with the rest of the world, confronting high-tech fake news and fossil fuel-funded attacks on climate science.