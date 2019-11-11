He compared an Australian republic to Nazi Germany. He branded Malcolm Turnbull “Basil Fawlty”. He argued against pokies bans. And last week he got into a road rage fight with a 17-year-old boy and is now being investigated by the police.
Who is the NSW police minister who ‘would want’ his kids strip searched?
David Elliott is in the headlines once again, this time after getting into a fight with a 17-year-old boy.
