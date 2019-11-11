Now is not the time to talk about the connection between climate change and the "unprecedented" bushfires that have taken lives and burnt out colossal swathes of NSW, said Scott Morrison and Gladys Berejiklian over the weekend. Morrison instead offered his "thoughts and prayers" to those affected.
If now isn’t the ‘right time’ to ‘talk about’ climate change, when on earth is?
Despite what politicians say, now is precisely the time to talk about the link between bushfires, drought and climate change. Anything less is recklessness and corruption that kills Australians.
