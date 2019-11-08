The 91-page report has given every pundit and politician enough room to argue a point.

Going by the headlines, Labor’s election review blamed the party’s election loss on a weak strategy, cluttered policy agenda, and an unpopular leader.

But the 91-page report has given every pundit and politician enough room to argue a point.

Bill Shorten

Ahead of the official release, Shorten got in early with his statement.

Were the universe to grant re-runs, I would campaign with fewer messages, more greatly emphasise the jobs opportunities in renewable energies, and take a different position on franking credits.

Scott Morrison

Announcing yesterday’s drought package, the prime minister kept it brief:

The Australian people know the answer to that question, and they’re still not listening to them, the Labor Party. I mean, it’s six months after the election and Labor is still talking about themselves.”

Labor faithful

Internally, Shorten’s wing is upset over the emphasis on the former leader’s unpopularity. Penny Wong praised the report’s honesty, while Chris Bowen called on the party to listen to workers and acknowledged the need to review franking policies in the wake of successful Coalition attacks.

The Australian

Today’s Oz offers multiple takes, from a news report that labels the party as “weak, risky and unpopular”, to Paul Kelly’s dissection of Shorten’s statement — “full of import” demonstrating “his ambition is undiminished” — to Simon Benson’s triumphant takedown of a campaign machine that “believed in its own genius that there was no prospect of losing”.

The Daily Telegraph

Columnist Tim Blair ran through the report almost point by point, displaying typical restraint: “When you win the Greta Thunberg vote, you lose the normals.”

The commentariat

Over at the less gleeful end of the commentariat, Guardian Australia’s Katharine Murphy said the report was like a “disaster movie”, listing the challenges posed.

The ABC was typically straight down the line: ABC’s political editor Andrew Probyn looked at Albo’s challenges, while national affairs reporter Greg Jennett explored how Labor, according to the report, went “too hard too early”, resulting in both a big and inflexible target.