News Corp has predictably come out hard against falling enthusiasm in horse racing.

(Image: AAP/Vince Caligiuri)

The racing industry is no longer untouchable after the messiest Spring Carnival in recent memory, with falling attendances, falling television numbers, falling gambling revenue and plenty of negative headlines.

Such is the breadth of #nuptothecup sentiment after 7.30's extraordinary piece on race horse slaughter, City of Melbourne Greens councillor Rohan Leppert was even emboldened yesterday to put up this motion for next Tuesday calling for council to withdraw support for the traditional Melbourne Cup street parade on the Monday before the big race.