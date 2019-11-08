Labor's long-awaited review into its 2019 election defeat is a masterclass of how not to run a campaign, revealing a seemingly impossible level of disorganisation behind the scenes. But hey, it looks nice.

Bill Shorten concedes defeat. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

You’ve got to hand it to Labor. The party whose leaders do concession speeches so well that you sometime suspect it is the true destination of the campaign has reflected on its 2019 effort and produced a review of that ghastly, disorganised, leaderless event that is -- in argument, layout and presentation -- a masterpiece of concision, directness and style.

There is something near-pathological about this: the crisp executive summary, the subheadings, the FAQs, the ice-blue colour of the headers font (how much time was spent choosing that, I wonder) all dedicated to a story that should make you angry enough if you merely voted for Labor, and incandescent with rage if you actually campaigned for them.