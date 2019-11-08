Love Island's struggles continue, while The Bachelorette managed to be the most watched non-news program last night.

Seven’s night overall, but the individual winner was The Bachelorette on Ten -- 928,000 nationally -- the most watched non-news program on the night, snaffling all the prime demos. Love Island on Nine continued to flop. 289,000 viewers is a new all time low -- appropriate for a program that is a new all time low for Australian TV. The difference between the shows is the difference between a well-dressed meat market and an abattoir. Certainly The Bachelorette, with all its contrived empathy, is streets ahead of the grubbiness on Flop Island. In breakfast TV, that little bump on for Today on Wednesday faded back to 185,000 metro viewers (from 201, 000) with the national audience at 274,000. Sunrise, with 287,000 and 473,000 respectively, won easily. In regional areas Seven’s News led with 491,000, then Seven News/TT with 470,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 328,000, 7pm ABC News with 310,000 and Home and Away with 309,000.

