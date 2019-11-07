Good morning, early birds. The government has allocated another $1 billion to drought-stricken communities and Labor continues its internal bickering. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

MORE MONEY FOR DROUGHT

The government will today unveil a $1 billion drought stimulus package, with interest-free loans and funding for regional infrastructure projects, Nine reports.

Drought-stricken farmers will be given access to loans to help restructure debt, while small businesses dependent on agriculture will have access to loans of up to $500,000. The package will also allocate hundreds of millions to regional infrastructure projects — $200 million (redirected from the Building Better Regions Fund) for special drought projects, and $140 million for upgrades and maintenance of roads. This includes an extension of the controversial Drought Communities Program, offering an additional six councils $1 million, with an additional million for the 122 councils that have already received funding, the ABC reports.

LABOR SPAT

Labor leader Anthony Albanese privately dressed down frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon last month over his call for the party to reach a “sensible settlement” on emissions targets, The New Daily reports. The two reportedly argued for 35 minutes, with Albanese telling Fitzgibbon his intervention was “unhelpful”, in one of multiple MP reprimands in recent months.

Allies of former leader Bill Shorten plan to “retaliate publicly” if the party’s election post-mortem places too much blame on the former leader ($), The Australian reports. The review, led by Jay Weatherill and Craig ­Emerson, is due to be handed to the ALP national executive in Melbourne­ today.

THE TIDE IS HIGH

Future generations will face rising sea levels and coastal inundations into the 2300s, even if governments meet climate commitments, research has found. Lag time between rising temperatures and rising sea levels mean that the world will now be dealing with an increase of about 20cm by the year 2300, even with prompt action on climate crisis, according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Meanwhile, an ANU study looking at past Antarctic ice melt has revealed the potential for “extreme sea-level rises”, finding rises during the last major melt (130,000 years ago) were faster than previously believed — a pace expected to be exceeded under human-led climate change.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I have people stopping me in the street and asking me when their school is going to get an upgrade … I don’t have them stopping me in the street asking how is the ALP review going. Tanya Plibersek

The former Labor deputy reckons it’s time to quit the navel-gazing and move on.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Native forest logging to be banned in Victoria by 2030

Medibank chief Craig Drummond lashes suppliers ($)

Tories off to bad start after Johnson visits Queen to dissolve Parliament

World leaders issue warning over Iran’s ‘explicit and blunt’ move away from nuclear deal

Liberal official admits Chinese language signs at polling booths were meant to look like they came from AEC

Ken Wyatt promises greater penalties for art dealers exploiting elderly Aboriginal artists

Underpay bosses face bans, says Christian Porter ($)

Victorian Liberals at war over early preselection plans

CFMMEU-funded independents helped Liberals steal two key seats

Bring forward tax cuts, nation’s biggest banks urge government

Extinction Rebellion wins court challenge against London police ban

Total fire ban for Sydney with strong winds, hot temperatures forecast

THE COMMENTARIAT

More oil won’t fire this broken engine: the case for economic reform over stimulus – Dominic Perrottet (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Paul Keating recently likened the economy to a car idling at the lights and advocated large-scale infrastructure projects as one way to get the economy motoring. But delivering even further stimulus would be like oiling a broken engine. The problem isn’t the amount of oil – it’s the engine. One voice that’s stood out from the crowd in the debate is that of Peter Costello, Australia’s treasurer during the last great era of economic reform. In September, Costello cast doubt on the value of further interest rate cuts, and suggested the government focus more on productivity reform to stimulate wage growth.”

Doing nothing might be the best option for dealing with activists ($) – Niki Savva (The Australian): “Whatever the motive — and we should also consider the possibility it was a message about the potential traps in certain legislation — The Weekend Australian’s story of the pursuit of a former prime minister on such spurious grounds should send a loud warning to government about unintended consequences from the framing or enforcement of laws by bureaucrats or police that can shut down or frustrate legitimate dissent or free speech, entrench discrimination, add to conflict or become a tool to intimidate media and whistleblowers. Business leaders have mostly welcomed Scott Morrison’s intention to consider new laws cracking down on secondary boycotts by activists. They worry that the targeting of businesses will get worse, whether they be coalmines or Melbourne Cup lunches, but they urge caution, fearing new laws could come back to bite them all on the bum.”

We have utterly betrayed the Depression generation ($) –Terry Sweetman (The Daily Telegraph): “The awful truth being incrementally revealed is that we have created a society in which security and certainty are no longer the birthright of Australians, if ever they were. Those a generation or three behind me are confronted with a casualised labour market in which career paths are uncertain and salaries are insecure. Institutions we trusted, and sometimes loved, have betrayed us to satisfy the venal and carnal appetites of an unprincipled, unrestrained, vainglorious and cynical few.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Ex-military lawyer David McBride will appear in court for a directions hearing, after allegedly leaking classified documents to the ABC about Australian war crimes.

The 2020 WA Australian of the Year winners will be announced.

Adelaide

A meeting of all Australian environment ministers will be held, covering topics including plastic waste and environment law review.

Sydney

Alan Jones will MC a tribute dinner for former PM Tony Abbott , with Scott Morrison, John Howard, Peter Dutton, Josh Frydenberg and Angus Taylor among those attending.

An inquest will hand down its findings on the suspected drug overdoses of young people at NSW music festivals.

Former Greens senator Scott Ludlam will face court after he was arrested during an Extinction Rebellion protest.

NSW building commissioner David Chandler will release an interim report to Mascot Towers owners with five recommendations regarding rehabitation.

BHP will hold its AGM, with the company expected to face pressure from shareholders over its actions on climate change.

Melbourne