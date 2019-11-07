The end is in sight for the 2019 ratings season as the usual winners begin to wind down their tenure.

Not long to go, I promise. No eps of The Block tonight, just Sunday. Then it’s all over for 2019. Phew … However, Love Island will still be with us next week, to again underline Nine’s lack of any quality control. The Block managed 1.10 million national viewers last night. Nine won total people and 25 to 54s. Ten won the rest with The Bachelorette with 926,000 national viewers.

Seven ran dead -- stewards are still inquiring. The ABC did OK with Gruen (921,000), although the old stayer is travelling rough. And in breaking news, Today managed to top the 200,000 metro viewer mark for the first time in weeks -- 201,000, with the national audience of 292,000. In regional markets Seven News won with 502,000, Seven News/TT had 489,000, The Good Doctor 355,000, Home and Away 341,000 and The Chase Australia 5.30pm 328,000.