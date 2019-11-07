Chutzpah is characteristically seen as a Jewish thing. But if Chris Uhlmann's latest column for The Age is any indication, the happy-clappies are getting into the act, too.
Chris Uhlmann’s intellectual well runs dry
Chris Uhlmann has compared the global climate movement to a "hard-core religious cult". But the former seminarian and ABC political editor is tilting at windmills.
