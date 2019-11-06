Australia's business elites continue to rub shoulders with the United Front Work Department — a secretive arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

How much influence does the covert influence arm of China’s Communist Party — the United Front Work Department (UFWD) — have over the Australian business sector?

At a recent Beijing conference on China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative, former trade minister Andrew Robb and top Morrison government China adviser Warwick Smith were aided by the United Front-linked organisations China Global Financial 50 Forum (CGF50F) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). The Chinese side of the conference was headed by Li Jiange of the China International Capital Corporation, who is a senior member of the CCPIT.