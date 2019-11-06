This year, the Melbourne Cup hardly "stopped the nation", as it has in days gone by, as poor publicity in the wake of the 7.30 report on race horse slaughter continues to damage the industry’s standing with ordinary Australians.
The race that briefly slowed the nation
Tuesday’s Melbourne cup crowd was the lowest since 1995. Gambling was also down, as was TV viewing.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.