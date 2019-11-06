The Melbourne Cup drew a big audience... but not in the numbers Ten wanted (or needed).

(Image: AAP/Scott Barbour)

Ten Network will be grinding their collective balance sheets over the slump in viewers for its costly Melbourne Cup broadcast yesterday -- 1.76 million, down from 2.48 million in 2018, and 2.4 million in 2017. It had little impact on Ten’s prime time performance except that there were a few thousand extra viewers for the news from 5pm and then The Project from 6.30.

The Amazing Race from 7.30pm saw its audience again fall -- 659,000 from 710,000 on Monday night. Nine won the night as The Block took the honours with 1.31 million exhausted viewers (when will it end?). Seven ran dead and the ABC again tailed off in fourth. Like Ten, which overbid Seven for the Melbourne Cup rights and have ended up paying too much, Love Island (397,000) has proved yet again to be a very expensive flop for Nine. In regional markets it was Seven News/TT with 496,000, Seven News with 482,000, the cup with 438,000, the cup presentation with 384,000 and Home and Away with 343,000.