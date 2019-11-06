Scott Morrison's proposed boycott ban has nothing to do with a concern for preserving the foundations of democratic society.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking at the Queensland Resources Council Annual Lunch (Image: AAP/Darren England)

The Prime Minister has put to rest the last suspicions that there is anything liberal about the modern Liberal Party. In a speech at the Queensland Resources Council last Friday, Scott Morrison was, well, Pentecostal.

Referring to the activities of climate protesters, Morrison deployed language of some extremity: “absolutist environmentalism” and “economic sabotage dressed up as activism” were his terms for what others might describe as a non-violent protest rally. “Apocalyptic in tone”, he said, “it brooks no compromise.” So, pretty much the anti-Christ.