With ScoMo's latest genius plan -- outlawing calls for consumer boycotts of companies on environmental grounds -- it's getting to the point where the government needs not a manager of business, but an air traffic controller to launch and land its endless series of brain bubbles.
Boycott ban just another desperate brain bubble
The PM's plan to outlaw boycotts of businesses that support the resource industry smacks of desperation. The last thing the left should do is give it more credit than it deserves.
