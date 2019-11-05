What’s there to say about Monday night? Nine won with The Block — 1.30 million — down on Sunday night but enough to do the business. Ten ran fourth in the main channels (but third in total people) despite having Have You Been Paying Attention – 841,000 nationally (but beaten by Four Corners on 872,000). The Amazing Race at 710,000 — 832,000 last Monday, so fading, fading. Seven had Bride & Prejudice — 668,000. Nine had Flop Island — 443,000, a very weak fourth. In regional markets, Seven News/TT had 549,000, Seven’s 6pm news had 548,000, Home and Away on 364,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 354,000, and The Block on 351,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (30.6%)
- Seven (26.0%)
- Ten (18.0%)
- ABC (17.6%)
- SBS (7.8%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (22.3%)
- Seven (16.7%)
- ABC (14.0%)
- Ten (12.6%)
- SBS ONE (4.9%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7mate (4.3%)
- GO, Go (3.4%)
- 10 Bold, 7TWO (3.3%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.474 million
- Seven News/TT — 1.473 million
- The Block (Nine) — 1.303 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.130 million
- Nine News — 1.1297 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.107 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 973,000
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 904,000
- 7pm ABC News — 896,000
- Four Corners (ABC) — 872,000
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 926,000
- Seven News/TT — 924,000
- Nine News — 871,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 851,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 794,000
- 7pm ABC News — 618,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 584,000
- Four Corners (ABC) — 574,000
- Australian Story (ABC) — 572,000
- Media Watch (ABC) — 550,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise: National: 447,000, Metro: 266,000
- Today: National: 294,000, Metro: 188,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 247,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 224,000
- Today Extra (Nine) —142,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 74,000