The Amazing Race loses ground on an uneventful Monday.

(Image: 10Play)

What’s there to say about Monday night? Nine won with The Block — 1.30 million — down on Sunday night but enough to do the business. Ten ran fourth in the main channels (but third in total people) despite having Have You Been Paying Attention – 841,000 nationally (but beaten by Four Corners on 872,000). The Amazing Race at 710,000 — 832,000 last Monday, so fading, fading. Seven had Bride & Prejudice — 668,000. Nine had Flop Island — 443,000, a very weak fourth. In regional markets, Seven News/TT had 549,000, Seven’s 6pm news had 548,000, Home and Away on 364,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 354,000, and The Block on 351,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (30.6%) Seven (26.0%) Ten (18.0%) ABC (17.6%) SBS (7.8%)

Network main channels:

Nine (22.3%) Seven (16.7%) ABC (14.0%) Ten (12.6%) SBS ONE (4.9%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (4.3%) GO, Go (3.4%) 10 Bold, 7TWO (3.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.474 million Seven News/TT — 1.473 million The Block (Nine) — 1.303 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.130 million Nine News — 1.1297 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.107 million Home and Away (Seven) — 973,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 904,000 7pm ABC News — 896,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 872,000

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 926,000 Seven News/TT — 924,000 Nine News — 871,000 Nine News 6.30 — 851,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 794,000 7pm ABC News — 618,000 7.30 (ABC) — 584,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 574,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 572,000 Media Watch (ABC) — 550,000

Morning (National) TV: