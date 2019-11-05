(Image: 10Play)

What’s there to say about Monday night? Nine won with The Block — 1.30 million — down on Sunday night but enough to do the business. Ten ran fourth in the main channels (but third in total people) despite having Have You Been Paying Attention – 841,000 nationally (but beaten by Four Corners on 872,000). The Amazing Race at 710,000 — 832,000 last Monday, so fading, fading. Seven had Bride & Prejudice — 668,000. Nine had Flop Island — 443,000, a very weak fourth. In regional markets, Seven News/TT had 549,000, Seven’s 6pm news had 548,000, Home and Away on 364,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 354,000, and The Block on 351,000.

Network channel share:

  1. Nine (30.6%)
  2. Seven (26.0%)
  3. Ten (18.0%)
  4. ABC (17.6%)
  5. SBS (7.8%)

Network main channels:

  1. Nine (22.3%)
  2. Seven (16.7%)
  3. ABC (14.0%)
  4. Ten (12.6%)
  5. SBS ONE (4.9%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7mate (4.3%)
  2. GO, Go (3.4%)
  3. 10 Bold, 7TWO (3.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Seven News — 1.474 million
  2. Seven News/TT — 1.473 million
  3. The Block (Nine) — 1.303 million
  4. Nine/NBN News 6.30  — 1.130 million
  5. Nine News — 1.1297 million
  6. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.107 million
  7. Home and Away (Seven)  — 973,000
  8. The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 904,000
  9. 7pm ABC News — 896,000
  10. Four Corners (ABC) — 872,000

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News — 926,000
  2. Seven News/TT — 924,000
  3. Nine News  — 871,000
  4. Nine News 6.30 — 851,000
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) — 794,000
  6. 7pm ABC News — 618,000
  7. 7.30 (ABC) — 584,000
  8. Four Corners (ABC) — 574,000
  9. Australian Story (ABC) — 572,000
  10. Media Watch (ABC)  — 550,000

Morning (National) TV:

  1. Sunrise: National: 447,000, Metro: 266,000
  2. Today: National: 294,000, Metro: 188,000
  3. News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 247,000
  4. The Morning Show (Seven) — 224,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) —142,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 74,000