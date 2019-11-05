Attending Bernie Sanders’ 26,000-strong #Bernie’sBack rally at Queensbridge Park two weeks ago, I had an uneasy yet familiar feeling you only get when observing American politics as a foreigner and a paranoiac: they’re probably going to shoot this guy. I still remember watching Obama’s inauguration through my fingers, waiting for the gun shot to ring out.
It’s a (largely) irrational feeling but one worth interrogating. It isn’t about gun violence, or American violence -- that which permeates everything here from the national anthem to the NFL to drone strikes.
It was the impossibility of it. Of an Obama in 2008, or a Bernie in 2019.
This man is inspiring so much hope, and hope feels so antithetical to this American moment as to seem impossible.
