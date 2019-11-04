Meanwhile, 60 Minutes is barely clinging to life.

It was Nine’s night as The Block -- 1.53 million nationally -- started its Melba-like run up to next Sunday night’s final (be still dear viewer, the 2019 marathon is almost over!) But more people (770,000) turned off from The Block than watched 60 Minutes (761,000) last night. It's clinging on to life.

On Saturday night 763,000 saw South Africa’s win over England in the Rugby World Cup final on Ten. Australia’s rugby league loss to Tonga on Nine was only watched by 258,000.