The latest agreement for News Corp to provide content for the upcoming Facebook News platform (expected to launch in the next six months), risks a further intensifying of News Corp's growing commercial monopoly on news in Australia -- if it works.
The deal plays to each company’s goals. For News Corp, it generates revenues by having its news output at the centre of the emerging news aggregators being rolled out by tech platforms. The company is already part of Apple News+ (launched in Australia last month).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.