News Corp and Facebook are set to benefit from the launch of the latter's news platform, but both companies are playing a separate game.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg with Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The latest agreement for News Corp to provide content for the upcoming Facebook News platform (expected to launch in the next six months), risks a further intensifying of News Corp's growing commercial monopoly on news in Australia -- if it works.

The deal plays to each company’s goals. For News Corp, it generates revenues by having its news output at the centre of the emerging news aggregators being rolled out by tech platforms. The company is already part of Apple News+ (launched in Australia last month).