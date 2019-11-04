When the Indonesia-Australia free trade agreement -- officially known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement -- galloped through the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties with bilateral support (bar a few “tweaks” from Labor) last month, it seemed to be ready-set-go.
Forget what we think, does Indonesia really care about a trade deal with Australia?
Australia and Indonesia are closing in on a historic free trade deal. However the agreement still faces some stiff hurdles, both at home and abroad.
