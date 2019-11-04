More money is desperately needed in aged care — but that's not going to be enough to fix an industry that shames Australia.

The interim aged care royal commission report makes clear that a dramatic increase in funding is going to be needed to give Australia an aged care system that doesn't make us ashamed. But it's also clear such an increase isn't going to be enough. The aged care crisis -- and nothing short of that term is sufficient -- is a frighteningly complex policy problem and one that's not going to be fixed quickly.