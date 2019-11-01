Barack Obama's criticism of "call-out culture" this week drew predictable support from across the political spectrum, mostly from white people. By chance, in Australia it coincided with a Labor frontbencher chiding her own party.
Why call-out culture and electronic tribalism hurts progressives
Centrist progressives worry that call out culture hurts their capacity to build consensus around change, however merited it may be.
