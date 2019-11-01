Gambling giant and prominent donor Tabcorp, never one to shy away from cosying-up to lawmakers, will shower politicians with thousands of dollars worth of food of booze during the Spring Racing Carnival.

(IMAGE: AAP/JULIAN SMITH)

The Spring Racing Carnival kicks off at Flemington with Derby Day tomorrow and one thing’s for sure: numerous politicians and journalists will make their way to the Tabcorp marquee inside the Birdcage to mingle with company bosses and enjoy the free food and booze.

However, with gambling on the nose and the backlash against horse slaughtering continuing, it will be interesting to see how many of our elected reps follow the lead of both Taylor Swift and Megan Gale by pulling out of the day, or at least declining to be spotted inside the Tabcorp marquee.